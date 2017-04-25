BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Lockheed Martin reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.61 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $11.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.24 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lockheed Martin Corp - Q1 2017 net earnings from continuing operations includes a $120 million charge
* Sees 2017 net sales $49,500 million - $50,700 million
* Lockheed Martin Corp says increased outlook for full year cash from operations by $300 million to at least $6.0 billion
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $12.15 - $12.45
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.64, revenue view $50.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lockheed Martin - Q1 net earnings from continuing operations also includes separate $64 million charge
* Lockheed Martin - $64 million charge in quarter is co's portion of noncash asset impairment charge recorded by international equity method investee
* Lockheed Martin Corp - charges had effect of reducing net earnings by $114 million, or $0.39 per share in quarter
* Lockheed Martin Corp says co previously estimated diluted earnings per share of $12.25 - $12.55 for fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.