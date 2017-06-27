BRIEF-Kinross announces US$500 mln unsecured 10-yr debt offering
June 27 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Sikorsky delivers second s-92® helicopter to south korea coast guard
* Lockheed Martin Corp - South Korea coast guard has accepted delivery of its second s-92 helicopter for search and rescue
* Lockheed Martin Corp - aircraft is expected to enter service by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staples, Inc enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by sycamore partners for $10.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion