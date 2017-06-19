UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 19 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin Co and Tata Advanced Systems say F-26 India production will maintain and create jobs in the U.S. And india
* Lockheed Martin Co and Tata Advanced Systems say India will also be able to export F-16 planes from India production base Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)