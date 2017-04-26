BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Got contracts to upgrade target acquisition designation sight/pilot night vision sensor system for Japan's fleet of AH-64DJP helicopters
* Will deliver 14 laser designation kits through 2020 to upgrade Japan Ground Self Defense Force M-TADS systems
* Will also upgrade JGSDF test equipment and provide in-country training
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results