Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 LOCKON Co Ltd :
* Co receives judgment on the lawsuit filed by BusinessRalliart Inc against co, regarding trade mark disputes
* According to the judgment, co could not use logos including LOCKON, was request to remove the logos which have been used on the Internet, and to bear the two thirds of lawsuit fees
* Says co plans to file an appeal against the judgment, with Osaka High Court
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eE9ZK0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share