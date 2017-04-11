April 11 Loews Corp

* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company

* Loews Corp - deal for approximately $1.2 billion

* Loews Corp - CCC will be a part of a newly-created segment called Loews Packaging Group

* Loews Corp says deal will be funded with approximately 50 percent cash-on-hand and 50 percent debt at ccc

* Loews corp - to acquire Consolidated Container Company from Bain Capital private equity