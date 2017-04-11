BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Loews Corp
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company
* Loews Corp - deal for approximately $1.2 billion
* Loews Corp - CCC will be a part of a newly-created segment called Loews Packaging Group
* Loews Corp says deal will be funded with approximately 50 percent cash-on-hand and 50 percent debt at ccc
* Loews corp - to acquire Consolidated Container Company from Bain Capital private equity
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.