UPDATE 1-Italy gets Brussels backing for EU peers to accept migrants off boats
* Diplomats doubtful of any swift agreement (Adds detail, comments)
June 28 Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd :
* Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen, Pingan Dahua And Huizhou Daya Bay Dongzhen Property entered into equity transfer agreement
* Pursuant to deal Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen agreed to acquire 10% equity interest in project company at a total consideration of rmb4.04 billion
* Project company is Huizhou Daya Bay Dongzhen Property Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diplomats doubtful of any swift agreement (Adds detail, comments)
WASHINGTON, June 29 Republican Senator Susan Collins, a moderate who has opposed the Senate's draft healthcare bill, said on Thursday the legislation needs a "major overhaul" and that it would be better to work with Democrats toward a compromise.