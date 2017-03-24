March 23 Logiq Asset Management Inc
* Changes to previously announced proposed mergers and
special meetings for Aston Hill Corporate Funds Inc.
* Logiq Asset - proposed merger of is not affected by
amendments and special meeting of unitholders of such funds will
proceed as previously announced
* Logiq Asset - special meeting of shareholders of each
series of Aston Hill high income class, Aston hill strategic
yield class and Aston hill total return class will be cancelled
* Logiq Asset Management- because of proposed amendments to
income tax act (Canada) there will be certain changes to
proposed merger
* Logiq Asset Management - changes to proposed merger in
respect of corporate class funds of Aston Hill Corporate Funds
Inc
* Logiq Asset Management - proposed merger of terminating
funds into Aston Hill strategic yield fund will not proceed
