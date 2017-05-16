May 16 LOGiQ Asset Management Inc

* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results

* For Q2 LOGiQ revenues increased by 10 percent to $7.5 million over prior quarter revenues of $6.8 million

* At Q2 end assets under management or advisement decreased to $2.3 billion from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2016

* Frank Mersch will retire from firm effective June 30, 2017.

* Mersch has decided to scale back his professional activities and to exit retail mutual fund business

* Qtrly loss per share $0.008

* Expects transfer of management contract for LOGiQ hedge fund to another firm as Mersch retains substantial ownership in the fund