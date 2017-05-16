BRIEF-Triangle Capital invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group
* Triangle Capital Corporation invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group LLC
May 16 LOGiQ Asset Management Inc
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results
* For Q2 LOGiQ revenues increased by 10 percent to $7.5 million over prior quarter revenues of $6.8 million
* At Q2 end assets under management or advisement decreased to $2.3 billion from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2016
* Frank Mersch will retire from firm effective June 30, 2017.
* Mersch has decided to scale back his professional activities and to exit retail mutual fund business
* Qtrly loss per share $0.008
* Expects transfer of management contract for LOGiQ hedge fund to another firm as Mersch retains substantial ownership in the fund
* General Electric Co - West Atlantic to lease four 737-800 Boeing converted freighters from GE Capital Aviation Services