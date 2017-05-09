May 9 Logistec Corp

* LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 7.4 PERCENT TO C$60.1 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.12

* LOGISTEC CORP SAYS "WE ARE DISAPPOINTED IN OUR Q1 RESULTS"