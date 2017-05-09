BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Logistec Corp
* LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* Q1 REVENUE FELL 7.4 PERCENT TO C$60.1 MILLION
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.12
* LOGISTEC CORP SAYS "WE ARE DISAPPOINTED IN OUR Q1 RESULTS" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition