* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Logitech International SA
* Logitech cfo says restructuring is virtually done
* Logitech cfo says sees growth in four of five markets in fy2018
* Logitech cfo says expects low single digit growth in pc peripherals
* Logitech cfo says company can get to eps of $2 by 2020
* Logitech ceo says we will enter more markets, company has a lot of potential
* Logitech cfo says: can look at acquisitions in $25m to $150m range
* Logitech cfo says new jobs will be mainly in research and development, marketing and sales
* Logitech cfo says company added 210 jobs in fy2017, sees similar growth this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By John Revill)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes