FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Logitech delivers double-digit growth and raises outlook
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 1:10 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Logitech delivers double-digit growth and raises outlook

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech delivers double-digit growth and raises outlook

* Says Q1 sales were $530 million, up 13 percent in constant currency compared to Q1 of prior year

* Logitech International SA - Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Logitech International SA - Raised its FY 2018 outlook to 10 to 12 percent sales growth in constant currency and $260 to $270 million in non-GAAP operating income

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating income between $260 to $270 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $521.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS grew 20 percent to $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.