April 26 Logitech International Sa

* Logitech CEO says no plans to exit tablet business

* Logitech CEO says looking at small bolt-on acquisitions, strategy not dependent on them

* Logitech CEO says sticking to outlook for high single digit retail sales growth in constant currency in fy2018

* Logitech CEO says looking at entering up to 13 new product categories, not all will launch

* Logitech CEO says absolutely committed to company. "I came here for 10 year run, not even half way through."

* Logitech CEO sees lots of growth in existing product categories