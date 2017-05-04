May 4 Logmein Inc:

* Logmein announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 loss per share $0.43

* Sees Q2 revenue $254 million to $256 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $970 million to $980 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $201.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $195.8 million

* Logmein Inc - sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $87 million to $89 million

* Logmein Inc - sees Q2 non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $49 million to $51 million, or $0.92 to $0.94 per diluted share

* Logmein Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $343 million to $352 million

* Logmein Inc - sees FY non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $197 million to $203 million, or $3.80 to $3.92 per diluted share

* Logmein Inc sees Q2 gaap net income in range of $1 million to $3 million, or $0.03 to $0.06 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.75, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $260.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Logmein Inc sees for full year 2017 gaap net loss in range of $8 million to $2 million, or $0.16 to $0.04 net loss per share