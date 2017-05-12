BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing says unit enters non-binding MoU with Airbus
June 20 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
May 12 LOKATY BUDOWLANE SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 395,711 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 540,954 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 528,310 ZLOTYS VERSUS 687,673 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
* Rignet is awarded a systems integration contract for expansion of a large scale midstream energy facility