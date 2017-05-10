BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore
May 10 LOLLANDS BANK A/S
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK 0.8 MILLION VERSUS REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 42.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 39.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CORE EARNINGS FOR 2017 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT DKK 60 MILLION
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.