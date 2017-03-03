BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 London Stock Exchange Group Plc:
* Final results
* FY total income up 17 pct to £1,657.1 million (2015: £1,418.6 million)
* FY total revenue up 14 pct to £1,515.6 million (2015: £1,324.7 million)
* FY adjusted operating expenses 2 continue to be well controlled, at £791.6 million - up 4 pct on an organic and constant currency basis
* FY adjusted operating profit 2 up 17 pct at £685.8 million (2015: £584.7 million)
* FY adjusted EPS 2 up 21 pct at 124.7 pence (2015: 103.4 pence); basic EPS of 63.8 pence (2015: 74.8 pence)
* Proposed final dividend increased to 31.2 pence per share - a 20 pct increase in full year dividend to 43.2 pence per share
* Final dividend 31.2 penceper share
* Total dividend up 20 percent to 43.2 penceper share
* Continues to work hard on its proposed merger with Deutsche Börse Ag - awaiting outcome of european commission phase II process on or before 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.