March 3 London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* Final results

* FY total income up 17 pct to £1,657.1 million (2015: £1,418.6 million)

* FY total revenue up 14 pct to £1,515.6 million (2015: £1,324.7 million)

* FY adjusted operating expenses 2 continue to be well controlled, at £791.6 million - up 4 pct on an organic and constant currency basis

* FY adjusted operating profit 2 up 17 pct at £685.8 million (2015: £584.7 million)

* FY adjusted EPS 2 up 21 pct at 124.7 pence (2015: 103.4 pence); basic EPS of 63.8 pence (2015: 74.8 pence)

* Proposed final dividend increased to 31.2 pence per share - a 20 pct increase in full year dividend to 43.2 pence per share

* Final dividend 31.2 penceper share

* Total dividend up 20 percent to 43.2 penceper share

* Continues to work hard on its proposed merger with Deutsche Börse Ag - awaiting outcome of european commission phase II process on or before 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)