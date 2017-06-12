UPDATE 1-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
June 12 London Stock Exchange Group Plc:
* LSEG Plc Investor Update
* Sees ftse russell- continued double-digit revenue growth - 2017-2019
* Sees- continued double-digit revenue growth in otc clearing at lch - 2017-2019
* Sees next phase cost saves of £50m p.a. - by exit 2019 for group
* sees group ebitda margin c.55 pct by 2019 (2016: 46.5 pct) for group
* Sees group operating expenses held at c.4 pct p.a. Increase 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Fitch says "risk mounts for canada housing, but don't expect u.s. Crisis redux"