June 12 London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* LSEG Plc Investor Update

* ‍Sees ftse russell- continued double-digit revenue growth - 2017-2019​

* ‍Sees- continued double-digit revenue growth in otc clearing at lch - 2017-2019​

* Sees ‍next phase cost saves of £50m p.a. - by exit 2019 for group​

* ‍sees group ebitda margin c.55 pct by 2019 (2016: 46.5 pct) for group​

* Sees group operating expenses held at c.4 pct p.a. Increase 2017-2019