a day ago
BRIEF-Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments
July 17, 2017 / 6:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc:

* Agreed to purchase, via a forward funding contract with Kier Property, two new distribution warehouses at Logistics City in frimley for 13.1 mln stg

* Purchase reflecting an anticipated yield on cost of 5.3%

* Construction will commence imminently with practical completion targeted for May 2018

* Will benefit from a 5.75 pct funding coupon during construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

