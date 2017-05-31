May 31 Londonmetric Property Plc:
* FY EPRA earnings of 51 mln stg or 8.2 pence per share, up
5 pct, versus 48.5 million pounds year ago
* FY net rental income up 5 pct to 82 million pounds
* FY portfolio valued at 1,534 mln stg, topped up NIY of
5.4 pct
* FY total property return of 7.4 pct compared to IPD of
4.6 pct, 280 bps outperformance
* FY occupancy of 99.6 pct, wault of 12.8 years and only 1
pct of income expiring within 3 years
* dividend increased 3 pct to 7.5p for year, 109 pct
dividend cover in year
* Fourth quarterly interim dividend declared today of 2.1p
with scrip alternative
* retailers closing marginal stores, investing in 'flagship'
destinations, new supply chains to service online sales,
consumer expectations
* "Logistics will soon represent more than 70 pct of our
investments as our urban logistics portfolio grows further"
* "Department stores and apparel retailers feel most at
risk, and whilst stronger destinations will inevitably fare
better"
