May 9 Ciber Inc

* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing

* Lone star value management llc cuts share stake in ciber inc to 2.6 percent as of may 4 from a stake of 5.5 percent as of march 9