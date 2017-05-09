AIRSHOW-Lockheed launches new version of Super Hercules aircraft
June 20 Lockheed Martin Corp launched on Tuesday a new version of its Super Hercules military transport aircraft at the Paris Air Show, meant for use in special operations.
May 9 Ciber Inc
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing
* Lone star value management llc cuts share stake in ciber inc to 2.6 percent as of may 4 from a stake of 5.5 percent as of march 9 Source text : bit.ly/2pYwTkQ Further company coverage:
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: