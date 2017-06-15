US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 15 Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc:
* Lonestar Resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
* Lonestar Resources U.S.- expects to have $105 million drawn on senior secured facility after closing on 2 previously announced Eagle Ford shale acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.