March 23 Lonestar Resources US Inc -
* Lonestar Resources announces year ended 2016 results and
provides operational update
* Lonestar reported net oil and gas production of 4,560
boe/d during three months ended December 31, 2016
* Anticipate increasing production sequentially in each
quarter of 2017 by drilling extended reach laterals on our
existing leasehold
* Qtrly oil sales $10.55 million versus $14.33 million
* Production has regained upward momentum, with estimated
March 2017 production averaging 5,500 boe per day
* Qtrly total revenues $13.435 million versus $17.453
million
