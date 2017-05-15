May 15 Lonestar Resources US Inc
* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months
ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Lonestar Resources US Inc qtrly total revenues $17.6
million versus $11.2 million
* Lonestar Resources US Inc says 15% sequential increase in
net oil and gas production during three months ended March 31,
2017
* Lonestar Resources US - net oil, gas production averaged
5,266 boe/d in Q1 of 2017 compared to 4,560 boe/d during three
months ended December 31, 2016
* Lonestar Resources US -expects to grow production at
accelerated rate during remainder of 2017 as completion activity
accelerates into second half of 2017
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - plans to drill two wells in
Horned Frog area in second half of 2017
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - completed 5.0 gross / 3.8 net
wells in first half of 2016, plans to drill 12 net wells during
2017
