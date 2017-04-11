BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Long Island Iced Tea Corp:
* Has partnered with W. Lee Flowers and Company
* Long Island Iced Tea-partnership to distribute its brand long Island Iced Tea in over 80 IGA, independent supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results