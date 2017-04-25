BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Long Island Iced Tea Corp
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces new partnership with Sam's Club for Puerto Rico
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp- Secured placement of its brand Long Island Iced Tea in 11 Sam's Club locations in Puerto Rico that will commence in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.