BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Long Island Iced Tea Corp
* Expands in Puerto Rico through new partnership with Supermercados Econo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition