Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc:
Longboard Capital Advisors reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc as on March 21, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.