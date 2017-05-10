China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 10 Longfor Properties Co Ltd:
* Longfor properties - approbval received for proposed issue of interest-bearing medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of not more than rmb8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed