BRIEF- ZIGExN announces exercise of options
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29
Feb 24 Longhorn Publishers Ltd:
* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit from operations of 58.9 million shillings versus 77.4 million shillings year ago
* H1 sales of 684.1 million shillings versus 842.5 million shillings year ago Source: j.mp/2kT4CeC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29
LONDON, May 29 Britain will remain a strong ally of the European Union even as it leaves the bloc, its interior minister said on Monday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested Europe could no longer completely rely on Britain and the United States.