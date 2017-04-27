April 27 Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd :

* Unit entered into first agreement & second agreement with Lightway Power, Fountain Crest

* Under first agreement First Lightway Power agreed to sell, first sale shares for hk$123.5 million

* Consideration for first acquisition will be satisfied through issuance of 42.6 million shares at hk$2.90 per share to Lightway Power