Aug 1 (Reuters) - Titan Medical Inc

* Titan Medical Inc - agreement with Longtai Medical Inc for conversion of Longtai's $2.0 million distributorship deposit to equity

* Titan Medical Inc says Titan will issue to Longtai 16.9 million units at a price of CDN$0.15 per unit