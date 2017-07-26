FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lonza H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million
July 26, 2017 / 4:42 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Lonza H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG -

* Lonza delivers strong performance in first half 2017 and sets a strong foundation for continued attractive mid-term growth

* H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million

* H1 core EBIT 43.3 percent up to CHF 447 million

* Confirms outlook for full-year 2017 on a Lonza-standalone basis

* To continue its momentum in H2 2017

* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 sales CHF 7.5 billion

* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 core EBITDA margin 30 percent

* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 core RONOA 35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

