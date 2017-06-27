June 27 L'oreal/Natura/Body
Shop:
* L'Oréal announces that the contract for the sale
of The Body Shop to Natura was signed after receiving the advice
of L'Oréal's Works Council, regarding this deal which was
previously announced on 9 June
* On June 9, L'Oreal said it had started exclusive talks to
sell The Body Shop business to Brazilian make-up company Natura
Cosmeticos in a possible 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) deal.
* Founded in 1976 by British entrepreneur Anita Roddick, The
Body Shop was a pioneer in its field but had since fallen victim
to increased competition from newcomers offering similar
products based on natural ingredients with no animal testing.