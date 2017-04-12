April 12 Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc :

* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures

* Lorne Park Capital Partners -proceeds from offering will be used to fund corporation's growth initiatives among the others

* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc- debentures will bear an interest at a fixed rate of 8 pct per annum and will have a maturity date of five years