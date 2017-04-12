BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc :
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners -proceeds from offering will be used to fund corporation's growth initiatives among the others
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc- debentures will bear an interest at a fixed rate of 8 pct per annum and will have a maturity date of five years
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer