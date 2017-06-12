BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
June 12 Lotus Health Group Co :
* Says it plans to dispose fixed assets in its Henan-based flour milling subsidiary, with carrying value of 3.3 million yuan
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 The investment arm of Brazil's state development lender BNDES has asked JBS SA to convene a shareholder assembly to remove the controlling Batista family from the meatpacker's management and board, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.