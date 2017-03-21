UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 LOTVacuum Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 1.28 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide plasma preprocessing system and dry vacuum pump for semiconductor manufacturing use
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wkgUIG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.