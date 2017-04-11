BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 LOTVacuum Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 1.64 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor use preprocessing system and dry vacuum pump
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections