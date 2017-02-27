UPDATE 2-BA battles third day of disruption, image blow after IT meltdown
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Feb 27 LOTVacuum Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is Feb. 28, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 13,904 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DCrAVF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Army says it has control of city (Recasts, adds detail throughout)