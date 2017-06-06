UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
June 6 Louis Dreyfus
* Announces the successful launch of a us$300 million bond, six-year,with a 5.25% coupon
* Offering is expected to close on june 13th
* Application has been made to list instruments on luxembourg stock exchange's regulated market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
* XL Group Ltd - priced a public offering of eur 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2047