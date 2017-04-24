New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Loulis Mills SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 101.3 million euros ($110.02 million)versus 105.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 11.2 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 2.8 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 6.1 million euros versus 5.8 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2pdfhSn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.