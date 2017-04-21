BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's Companies Inc - CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2plrYvl) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.