PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 6-wk low as dollar sags ahead of Yellen speech

* Yellen due to speak in London on Tuesday * Spot gold may retrace toward $1,172 in three months -technicals * Platinum also bounces off six-week low (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 27 Gold rose on Tuesday to recover from its lowest level in nearly six weeks, supported by a softer dollar ahead of a speech later in the day by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on whether the U.S. will keep raising rates this year.