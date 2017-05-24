May 24 Lowe's Companies Inc:
* Lowe's reports first quarter sales and earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 sales $16.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.96 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 1.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03 excluding items
* Lowe's Companies Inc - company reaffirms its operating
outlook for fiscal year 2017
* Lowe's Companies Inc - diluted earnings per share of
approximately $4.30 are expected for fiscal year ending February
2, 2018
* Lowe's Companies Inc - company expects to add
approximately 35 home improvement and hardware stores in 2017
* Lowe's Companies Inc - fiscal year 2017, diluted EPS
outlook updated to reflect loss on extinguishment of debt and
resulting lower interest expense
* FY earnings per share view $4.64, revenue view $68.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowe's Companies Inc qtrly comparable sales for U.S.
business increased 2.0 percent
