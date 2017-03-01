PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-week highs, political tensions support

May 29 Gold held near its highest in four weeks on Monday after rising almost 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed as geopolitical tensions boosted its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,266.40 per ounce at 0044 GMT. On Friday, it climbed 0.9 percent to touch its strongest since May 1 at $1,269.50. * U.S. gold futures slipped 0.1 percent to $1,266.4 an ounce. * North Korea fired what appeared to be a shor