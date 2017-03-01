March 1 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's Companies Inc - Diluted earnings per share of
approximately $4.64 are expected for fiscal year ending February
2, 2018.
* Lowe's Companies Inc says comparable sales are expected to
increase approximately 3.5 percent in 2017
* Lowe's reports fourth quarter sales and earnings results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.74
* Q4 sales $15.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.39 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 5.1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lowe's Companies Inc - Sees FY total sales are expected to
increase approximately 5 percent
* Sees diluted earnings per share of approximately $4.64 are
expected for fiscal year ending February 2, 2018
