BRIEF-Loxo Oncology acquires BTK inhibitor program

July 31 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology announces acquisition of highly selective, reversible BTK inhibitor program
* Loxo Oncology Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor program from RedX Pharma PLC
* Loxo Oncology Inc - under terms of agreement, Loxo Oncology has made a $40 million payment to RedX Pharma PLC for full acquisition of BTK discovery program
* Loxo Oncology Inc - lead candidate from this program is expected to enter clinical development in 2018
* Loxo Oncology Inc - Loxo Oncology is not subject to milestone or royalty obligations