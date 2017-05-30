May 30 Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces fda clearance of investigational new drug (ind) application for next-generation trk inhibitor, loxo-195

* Loxo-195 will initially be studied in a multi-center phase 1/2 trial

* Loxo Oncology inc says primary objective of trial is to determine maximum tolerated dose or recommended dose for further study

* Trial will include a dose escalation phase and dose expansion phase

* Loxo Oncology - loxo-195 will be developed as sequential treatment, to follow larotrectinib/another trk inhibitor, to extend time for trk inhibition benefit