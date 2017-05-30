BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology announces fda clearance of investigational new drug (ind) application for next-generation trk inhibitor, loxo-195
* Loxo-195 will initially be studied in a multi-center phase 1/2 trial
* Loxo Oncology inc says primary objective of trial is to determine maximum tolerated dose or recommended dose for further study
* Trial will include a dose escalation phase and dose expansion phase
* Loxo Oncology - loxo-195 will be developed as sequential treatment, to follow larotrectinib/another trk inhibitor, to extend time for trk inhibition benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."