BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 Loxo Oncology Inc:
* Loxo Oncology announces completion of clinical trial enrollment for larotrectinib nda primary efficacy analysis
* Loxo Oncology Inc - company expects to report top-line data for NDA dataset in second half of 2017
* Loxo Oncology- expects to submit a new drug application in late 2017 or early 2018, and European marketing authorisation application in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* "good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: