Feb 21 Loxo Oncology Inc:

* Loxo Oncology announces completion of clinical trial enrollment for larotrectinib nda primary efficacy analysis

* Loxo Oncology Inc - company expects to report top-line data for NDA dataset in second half of 2017

* Loxo Oncology- expects to submit a new drug application in late 2017 or early 2018, and European marketing authorisation application in 2018