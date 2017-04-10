BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Lpi Capital Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 70.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 347.6 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 320.6 million rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 65.4 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2oXsSuA] Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.