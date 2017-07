BRIEF-LPKF H1 revenue up 12 pct, confirms FY forecast

July 10 (Reuters) - LPKF:

* Orders on Hand Increased Significantly to Eur 45.8 Million as of 30 June 2017 (+40% Year-on-Year)

* Generated Revenue of Eur 44.6 Million in First Half of Year Based on Preliminary Figures, Thereby Increasing Its Revenue by 12% Year-on-Year

* ‍Confirming Its Forecast for 2017 Financial Year​

* Incoming Orders Also Rose to Eur 62.7 Million in First Six Months of Year (+6% Year-on-Year)

* INTENDS TO RETURN TO GENERATING EBIT MARGINS OF AT LEAST 10% IN MEDIUM TERM